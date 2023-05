President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, May 9, will pay an official visit to Kyiv. European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer stated this at a briefing in Brussels, European Pravda reports.

"The President will be in Kyiv tomorrow, where she will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and confirm the unwavering support of the EU. This visit will take place on Europe Day, and in this context we sincerely welcome President Zelenskyy’s announcement that May 9 will also be celebrated as Europe Day in Ukraine from now on," Mamer said.

On Sunday, von der Leyen will give a speech in Aachen on the occasion of awarding the Charlemagne Prize to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 6, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who was in London on the occasion of the coronation of Charles III.

Also, on May 2, the European Commission banned the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5.