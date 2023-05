Ukraine Not Involved And Had No Need For "Drone Attack" On Kremlin - Defense Intelligence

Ukraine is not involved in the "drone attack" on the Kremlin and would not waste time on such an operation. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"There is an official position of Ukraine, official officials: no, not involved and there is no need for this. Because the measures of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces are aimed at the de-occupation, liberation of Ukrainian territories and neutralization of the enemy's military facilities," he said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence believes that spending time and effort on such an operation, which requires serious planning and the use of serious resources, would be strange.

"Exactly this event cannot be interpreted as an attempt on Putin, as Russian propaganda presented it very quickly," Yusov stressed.

According to him, the situation indicates an intra-Russian confrontation and delegitimization of the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"What was it? It could have been different scenarios - from the activity of local resistance forces to clashes between the "towers" of the Kremlin. Because in any case, if it is interpreted as an internal Russian confrontation (which it is), then this is such an event, which works to delegitimize Putin's regime and shows that he is not in control of the situation," the intelligence representative said.

We will remind, on Wednesday, May 3, the press service of the Kremlin reported that the residence of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was attacked by two drones.

The Kremlin was attacked by two drones on Wednesday morning. At the same time, the first comments of the authorities of the aggressor country were made only half a day later.

Later, the occupiers called the drone attack on the Kremlin an "attack on Russia" and a "terrorist attack," and the members of the State Duma of the Russian Federation demanded to immediately start bombarding Ukraine with missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the press secretary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serhii Nikiforov, stated that Ukraine was not involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin.