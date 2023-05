The press service of the president of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation said that Ukraine tried to strike the Kremlin with drones at night.

"Tonight, the Kyiv regime attempted to strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the Kremlin residence of the president of the Russian Federation. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin," the press service of the president of the Russian Federation said.

It is noted that allegedly military and special services using radar warfare systems disabled drones. It is stated that due to their fall and spread of fragments on the territory of the Kremlin, there are no injuries and material damage.

The press service of the President of the Russian Federation also emphasized that Russia reserves the right to "take retaliatory measures" where and when it sees fit. In addition, the Kremlin regards the alleged attempted strike as a "planned terrorist action" and an "attempt on the President of the Russian Federation." It is emphasized that these actions were carried out on the eve of Victory Day and the May 9 parade.

It is indicated that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was not injured and the schedule of his work continues as usual.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the parade on Red Square on May 9, as planned, will take place - there are no changes in the schedule against the background of a drone attack on the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin will take part in it.

Meanwhile, locals report that they saw sparks in the sky and heard a "bang" in the Kremlin area that "in strength it was like a rumble of thunder." After that, people with lanterns were noticed near the Kremlin wall.