Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov appealed his arrest with bail.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this in court.

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court received an appeal from the defense against the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, which on May 4 applied a preventive measure to the mayor of Odesa in the form of detention with the alternative of paying UAH 13.42 million in bail.

Trukhanov is accused of participating in an organized group involved in the purchase by the Odesa City Council from a private structure of a building that was previously part of the property complex of the Krayan plant at an inflated price (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The review of the appeal is scheduled for May 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, who was taken into custody the day before, was released from the pretrial detention center after a bail of UAH 13.42 million was posted for him.

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to take into custody the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, who is accused in the Krayan plant case, and released him on bail of UAH 30 million.

Trukhanov is accused of misappropriating budget funds in the amount of over UAH 92 million as a result of the implementation of a scheme to acquire the premises of the administrative building of the former Krayan plant at a double inflated price.