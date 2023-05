The United States of America offered the leadership of Turkey to transfer to Ukraine the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems that the country bought from the aggressor country of Russia back in 2017.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made a corresponding statement in an interview with Haberturk.

"They made proposals that directly affect our sovereignty, for example, give us control over it, give it to another place. Where is our independence and sovereignty?" Cavusoglu said.

According to him, Turkey refused the U.S. request.

The head of the country's defense department also added that Washington offered Ankara to transfer several S-400 air defense systems to American specialists for study.

The Defense Blog publication writes with reference to Turkish media that the U.S. has allegedly offered to transfer Russian air defense systems to Ukraine in exchange for Turkey's return to the F-35 fifth-generation fighter program and the lifting of sanctions.

The S-400 is a Russian-made anti-aircraft missile system that provides medium- and long-range air defense. The system was put into service in 2017.

It will be recalled that in September 2017 it became known that Turkey signed a contract with Russia for the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. The value of the agreement was USD 2.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 6, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the air defense of Ukraine was able to intercept the hypersonic Kinzhal missile of the Russian invaders for the first time. It happened on the night of May 4, the missile was shot down by the American MIM-104 Patriot air defense system.