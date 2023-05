The occupation authorities, put by the aggressor state in the temporarily captured part of the Zaporizhzhia Region, announced a voluntary evacuation. It was stated in the message of the Russian Interfax on Friday, May 5.

The so-called "authorities" of the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region announced a voluntary evacuation from 18 settlements due to the approach of the front line. According to the publication, residents will be moved inland. First of all, the occupiers will take out children with parents, elderly people, disabled people, patients of medical institutions.

In general, a temporary movement of residents from the following 18 settlements will be organized: Tymoshivka, Smyrnove, Tarasivka, Orlianske, Molochansk, Kuibysheve, Pryshyb, Tokmak, Mala Bilozerka, Vasylivka, Velyka Bilozerka, Dniprorudne, Mykhailivka, Kamianka-Dniprovska, Polohy, Kinski Rozbraty, Rozivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the occupiers in the temporarily captured Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, had "a lot of panic." Local residents notified of queues at gas stations.

On the morning of March 23, an explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Melitopol, during which collaborator policeman Serhii Skovyrko was injured.

In addition, on March 14, a car with collaborator Ivan Tkach, who died during transportation to a local hospital, exploded in the city center.