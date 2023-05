Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian grouping Wagner PMC, said that he would allegedly hand over the positions of his fighters in Bakhmut to the militants of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. This was reported by the so-called press service of Prigozhin.

"I thank Ramzan Akhmatovich for the fact that he agreed, having, most likely, the opportunity to obtain everything necessary and all the necessary resources, to take our positions in Bakhmut. I am already contacting his representatives to begin the transfer of positions immediately, for that on May 10, at 00:00, exactly at the moment when, according to our calculations, we will completely exhaust our combat potential, our combat comrades will take our places and continue the assault on the settlement of Bakhmut," said the terrorist Prigozhin.

At the same time, Prigozhin says that allegedly "a little more than two square kilometers" remained under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut.