Russia Announces Arrest Of Saboteurs Who Were Going To Damage A-50 Aircraft In Ivanovo Oblast

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of the aggressor country of Russia announced the prevention of sabotage at the Severny military airfield in the Ivanovo Oblast. The saboteurs were allegedly going to damage the A-50 Shmel airborne early warning and control aircraft.

Interfax (Russian mass media) writes about this with reference to the press service of the FSB.

The FSB said that the sabotage at the military airfield was allegedly planned by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the occupiers, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense allegedly tried to transport explosive devices to the territory of the Russian Federation on the Aeroprakt-A 32 light-engine aircraft.

The pilot of the aircraft and members of the sabotage group were allegedly detained during the transfer of explosive devices in the Tula Oblast.

The FSB said that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense was allegedly planning to sabotage the Severny airfield in the Ivanovo Oblast.

The goal of the sabotage was to be the A-50 Shmel airborne early warning and control aircraft, which are based at this airfield.

It should be noted that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not comment on this information in any way.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, 2023, an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces was damaged as a result of sabotage on the territory of the Machulishchy military airfield in Belarus.

The Belarusian opposition movement BYPOL claimed responsibility for the attack on the aircraft. Its representatives later revealed the details of the sabotage.