The BIPOL initiative reports that this morning at the Machulishchi military air base, a Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) military aircraft was blown up.

According to BIPOL, the front and center of the aircraft, avionics and radar antenna were damaged.

"The damage is serious, the plane will definitely not fly anywhere. The incident occurred while snow removal equipment was working near this aircraft... Belarusian partisans are consistent in expelling fascists from their land," the initiative writes.

According to Nasha Niva, the head of the Belarusian organization Bipol, Aleksandr Azarov, confirmed that Belarusian partisans were involved in sabotage at the Machulishchi military air base.

According to Belarusian Hajun, this plane with the registration number RF-50608 (on board "43 red," factory number 0093479377, serial number 60-05) flew to Belarus on January 3, 2023 and at the moment stayed in the Republic of Belarus for 54 days, making 12 flights. Before that, the plane flew to Belarus on February 24, 2022.

In the aerospace forces of the Russian Federation there are only 9 such aircraft, and only 6 units are being improved (with modification). One such aircraft serves 19 people (5 flights, 11 radio and 3 engineering and technical personnel). The cost of such an aircraft is USD 330 million.

The purpose of the А-50 AEW&C is to detect and accompany air and surface targets, alert the Armed Forces about the air and surface situation.

The А-50 can also serve as a command post and be used to control fighters and strike aircraft when targeting specific targets.

According to Wikipedia, nine А-50 and А-50U are involved in controlling the airspace of Ukraine, which take turns working in the airspace of the Kursk, Voronezh Regions of the Russian Federation, over the occupied Crimea and over the Black Sea. That is, the enemy can control the entire left-bank part of Ukraine and the entire Black Sea region

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Sunday, February 26, at the Belarusian Machulishchi military air base, which is located 12 kilometers from Minsk, there were two explosions, as a result of which a Russian military transport plane and snowplows were damaged.

On December 26, a powerful explosion occurred at the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation Engels-2 air base in the Saratov Region, and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that at night air defense equipment allegedly repelled an attack by a Ukrainian drone on the Engels-2 airbase. As a result of the explosion, three soldiers were killed, four more were injured.