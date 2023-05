At night, during the last air alert, an enemy reconnaissance UAV was detected in the airspace of Kyiv. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this in Telegram.

"During the last air alert, an enemy reconnaissance UAV was detected in the airspace of Kyiv. The drone was destroyed by air defense forces and means. There is no information about casualties or destruction. The data is being verified," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed that on the night of May 4, the Defense Forces destroyed the Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal missile, which, as the enemy claimed, has no analogues.

The Russian military is increasingly attacking the territory of Ukraine with the help of kamikaze drones, which are launched from the northern direction.

About 25 aircraft are stationed near the border, with the help of which Russia constantly bombards Ukraine with guided aerial bombs and other weapons.