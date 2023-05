The Russian occupiers received an order to take Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region until May 9 this year. However, they suffer losses not only in manpower, but also in ammunition.

It was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"In order to fulfill this task, they pull Wagnerites from other directions and replace them with assault detachments of paratroopers who are now fighting in the Bakhmut direction," she wrote.

So, the places of ammunition storage of the Wagner PMC were destroyed by Ukrainian artillery fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 5, the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a video message that the private campaign on May 10 would leave Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region and transfer its positions to the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state due to lack of ammunition.

Nevertheless, the representative of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Cherniak believes that Prigozhin is not going to withdraw his mercenaries from Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, and he makes such statements to relieve himself of responsibility for the failure of promises in taking the city.

On the morning of May 5, the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, showed the mountain of corpses of the killed Wagnerites and demanded ammunition from the Minister of Defense of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu and the military leader Valery Gerasimov.

On April 28, Prigozhin announced that the Wagner PMC was depleting and may cease to exist.