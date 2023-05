Czech President Petr Pavel presented President Volodymyr Zelensky with a self-loading CZ-75 pistol. Pavel wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since February 24, 2022, Ukraine has been defending its own freedom, sovereignty, as well as the security and stability of Europe. Russia has hurt the resilience and purpose of Ukrainian defenders. I am proud that Czech rifles and pistols from the very beginning help them in the fight. In honor of the heroism of Ukrainians, I presented the legendary CZ-75 serial number 22 to Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Order of the White Lion emphasizes the courage with which he stands at the head of his nation," he said.

To this message, Pavel added a photo in which he hands Zelenskyy a gun in a gift box.

A CZ-75 is a self-loading pistol developed in Czechoslovakia in 1975, which became widespread throughout the world, in the Czech Republic it is used mainly by the police (a CZ-82 pistol is in service with the army).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Czech President Peter Pavel, together with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, were in Ukraine at the end of April.

Zelenskyy told TV journalist Dmytro Komarov in the Year. Behind The Scenes film that he carried a gun. On the assumption of the journalist that the gun is needed for suicide in case of a critical situation, the President expressed objections and assured that it is necessary to shoot back.