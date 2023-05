Sharp Decline In Floods Recorded In Kyiv After Week Of Water Rising

In Kyiv, after seven days of rising water levels, a sharp decline in floods was recorded. The indicators have dropped by 11 cm, but flooding is still present in places. This was reported by the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as of 10:00 a.m., the water level of the Dnieper River in Kyiv near the Metro Bridge is 9,298 cm, and the water temperature is 14°C.

"After the last 7 days of raising the water level, when the water level within the capital rose by a total of 19 cm, today the flood subsided. Compared to the previous day, the water level dropped by 11 cm!" Popko wrote.

He also reported that no emergency flooding was recorded in the city of Kyiv. The I level of danger (yellow) of hydrological phenomena remains.

"At the same time, the flooding of the floodplain is prevented with a layer of about 45-50 cm. Floodplain areas remain flooded - islands in the Muromets Park, Hydropark, Trukhaniv Island, Halerna Zatoka, Korchuvate, private plots in the Osokorky district," Popko adds.

He emphasized that the city's industrial facilities and residential areas are not at risk of flooding.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the water rose again in Kyiv. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported how much remains before the critical level.

In some regions, the water level in rivers is rising again. The State Emergency Service warned about flooding.