Water Rises Again In Kyiv. Kyiv City Military Administration Reports How Much Remains Before Critical Level

According to data on the morning of April 25, the water level in the Dnieper rose again. But there is still more than 1 meter to the critical level for the capital. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"As of 9:30 a.m. on April 25, 2023, the water level of the Dnieper River in Kyiv near the Metro Bridge is 9,294 cm. Over the last day, the water has risen by 11 cm," the message says.

Currently, the flooding of floodplain areas and low-lying areas of garden and summer residences and homesteads remains.

"Emergency flooding in the city of Kyiv has not been recorded. We are closely monitoring the dynamics of this year's flooding in Kyiv. All relevant services are ready to promptly respond to emergency situations," said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the water level in rivers is rising again in some regions. The State Emergency Service warned about flooding.

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, 1,564 households and 330 houses were flooded.

The elevated level of the Dnieper continues to be maintained in Kyiv as well. Big water "swallowed" the embankment on the right bank of the capital.

The Dnieper exits its banks due to flood, and 50 cm remains to the critical level.

In Kyiv, the embankment continues to be flooded, construction equipment is blocked on Obolonskyi Island.