The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled about 60 enemy attacks over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The aggressor country, the Russian Federation, will continue to use terror tactics.

Last day, the enemy launched ten rocket attacks on the cities of Kramatorsk and Zaporizhzhia, launched 75 airstrikes, and fired 65 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, and private residential buildings, educational institutions, kindergartens, and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy is concentrating its primary efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Marin axes, where, during the day, units of the defense forces repelled about 60 attacks. The fiercest battles are fought for Bakhmut and Mariyinka.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during his visit to the Netherlands, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shown samples of the weapons being transferred to Ukraine.

In the sky over Kyiv, they had to shoot down the Ukrainian Bayraktar, over which they lost control.

Bakhmut gradually turns into ruins. Fierce fighting continues in the city. Soldiers of the 10th Separate Mining Assault Brigade, a tactical formation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the East Operational Command, showed what the front-line city looks like.