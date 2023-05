Trading Volume On Perspektyva Exchange In April Up 6% To UAH 13.2 Billion

In April, 6,660 deals worth UAH 13.24 billion (+6% to March 2023) were concluded on the Perspektyva Exchange; since the beginning of the year, the number of deals made 20,600 worth UAH 42.42 billion (-2% against the January-April period of 2022).

This follows from a statement by the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 18,690 deals worth UAH 42.1 billion (+10% to March 2023) were concluded on the stock exchanges of Ukraine in April 2023, and 65,740 deals worth UAH 135.9 billion were made since the beginning of the year (+36% to January-April 2022)

Since the beginning of the year, debt instruments have traditionally dominated the structure of trading on Perspektyva: government bonds - 85.45%, bonds of enterprises and foreign countries - 14.55%.

On the exchange stock market in general, trading is also observed mainly in the debt segment: government bonds - 93.35%, bonds of enterprises and foreign countries - 6.63%, shares, and ICI securities - 0.02%.

The volume of trading on Perspektyva in April compared to March increased by 6%, and the number of transactions decreased by 14%.

1.98% of trades were conducted on the repo market, and 98.02% - on the address market.

Compared to the same period in 2022, the volume of trading on Perspektyva decreased by 2%, but the number of transactions increased 1.8 times.

In March, contracts on Perspektyva were concluded with 31 financial instruments, from the beginning of 2023 - with 46.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, 7,740 deals worth UAH 12.45 billion (+88% to February 2023) were concluded on the Perspektyva Exchange; since the beginning of the year, the number of deals made 13,940 worth UAH 29.17 billion (-27% against the January-March period of 2022).