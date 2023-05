The U.S. is watching Russia's actions and does not believe that the country will use nuclear weapons in the near future.

This follows from a statement by the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Avril Haines, Reuters reports.

"It's very unlikely. That's our current assessment," she said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

At the same time, the American official did not share the details of what is still known about Russian nuclear weapons.

The publication notes that the United States has been reporting about the remoteness of Russia's preparations for a nuclear strike for the past several months.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the near future, the Russian army may intensify attacks on the civilian population.

Earlier, Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might use nuclear weapons if the war begins to turn into a defeat for Russia.

At the same time, the United States handed Ukraine a batch of special sensors capable of detecting bursts of radiation from nuclear weapons or the so-called "dirty bomb."

At the same time, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, believes that any threats by the Russian Federation regarding the use of nuclear weapons are a manifestation of powerlessness and fear.