Air Defense Forces Shot Down Enemy Drones In 2 Districts Of Kyiv, Fire Broke Out In Shopping Center Building

Air defense forces on Thursday evening shot down enemy drones in the Solomianskyi and Pecherskyi Districts of Kyiv, as a result of the fall of UAV debris, a fire broke out in a 4-story shopping center building in the Solomianskyi district, there were no injuries.

It was announced by the Kyiv City Military Administration and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

An air alarm in Kyiv was announced at 8 p.m.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defense was working and urged Kyiv residents to be in shelters.

"During the last air raid over Kyiv, an unmanned aerial vehicle was recorded. The object was shot down by air defense forces and means," said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Subsequently, the military administration reported that a fire broke out in non-residential premises as a result of a fall in the Solomianskyi district of the wreckage of a downed UAV.

"As a result of the probable fall of UAV debris, a fire arose in a separate four-story building. The fire has been eliminated. According to preliminary information, there are no victims," said Popko.

Subsequently, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that in the Solomianskyi district, rescuers eliminated a fire on the ground floor of a 4-story shopping center building on an area of ​50 sq.m.

"Due to the destruction of the wreckage of the aircraft by an explosive wave, the decorative external elements of the building and glass on an area of up to 150 sq.m. Supporting structures are not damaged. No victims were found," he said.

In addition, the mayor said that in the Pecherskyi District of the capital there was also a fire due to the fall of debris from an enemy drone.

"Fire in a small area of ​ ​ the territory in the Pecherskyi District. Due to the fall of UAV debris. The buildings are intact. There are no victims," the mayor said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, the occupiers attacked Kyiv with Shahed kamikaze drones and missiles, probably of a ballistic type.

Debris shot down during an enemy attack of air objects damaged parked cars and road surface in the Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Podilskyi Districts.