Representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi (Servant of the People faction) said that the working group of the Parliament, the Government and the General Staff will develop a bill that will make payments to the military proportional to the contribution to the security sphere.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"It is about the need to develop initiatives that, at the legislative level, regulate the issue of fair monetary payments for military personnel, depending on the place of their service and depending on the specifics of the performance of combat tasks ... All this will be proportional to the contribution (military) makes to the security sphere," said the MP.

Venislavskyi said that the relevant working group will consist of MPs of the national security, budget, finance and social policy committees.

According to him, the working group will also include specialists who are involved in the calculation of monetary payments and the methodology of these payments of the Ministry of Defense and other components of the defense sector, in particular the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine.

He said that all power structures will delegate to the group those who deal with issues of monetary payments, and the Cabinet of Ministers will give representatives of the relevant ministries, in particular defense, budget and social policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law enforcers propose to the Verkhovna Rada to postpone the decision on the return of additional monetary compensation to military personnel in the amount of UAH 30,000.

The authors of the letter propose to create a working group with representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to quickly develop amendments to the legislation, so that the relevant bill is introduced to the Verkhovna Rada by late May.