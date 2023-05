A drone attack on the Kremlin is beneficial to the aggressor state of Russia, as it allows to further mobilize society, provoke further escalation or spread even more disinformation to domestically support the war before a Ukrainian counteroffensive. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Thursday, May 4.

Analysts note that the Russian Federation has recently demonstratively strengthened air defense, especially within the capital, so the unimpeded flight of drones to the Kremlin and the subsequent "impressive footage" so successfully captured by cameras seems unlikely.

"Russia probably staged this attack in an attempt to convey the war to the Russian domestic audience and create conditions for a wider mobilization of society. It can be argued that the attack was internally organized and purposeful based on several signs," the report said.

This is also supported by the reaction of Russian propaganda, which immediately called Ukraine guilty of "an attempt on Putin." Analysts call such circumstances appropriate for the cancellation of the parade in the Russian Federation on May 9. In addition, so-called Russian military bloggers began to demand further escalation, despite the lack of sufficient potential of the aggressor state, the report said.

Also, Russia may stage an even greater provocation under a foreign flag to increase disinformation and domestic support for the war ahead of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, analysts point out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the press service of the president of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation announced that Ukraine allegedly tried to strike the Kremlin with drones at night.

A video of a drone trying to attack the Kremlin in Moscow and exploding right next to the Russian flag appeared online.

On May 3, the speaker of the State Duma of the aggressor state of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, called the drone attack on the Kremlin a "terrorist attack" and declared that it was an "attack on Russia."