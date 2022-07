The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the law "On Withdrawal from the Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Affairs of April 15, 1994," introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This is one of a number of bills aimed at bringing the legal framework of Ukraine in line with the current state of relations within the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The bill was developed based on the results of the analysis of international treaties of Ukraine, carried out in accordance with the decree of the President of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Verkhovna Rada approved Ukraine's withdrawal from several international treaties concluded within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The Rada refused to participate in the activities of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the Rada adopt the corresponding document back in August 2020.

In December 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers approved Ukraine's withdrawal from a number of international treaties within the CIS.