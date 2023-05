As of Thursday morning, May 4, the defense forces of Ukraine have already eliminated almost 192,600 Russian occupiers. Also, the invaders lost 5 more tanks, 17 AFVs, 16 artillery systems, as well as 18 drones last day.

It was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 4, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - about 192,590 (+ 650) people eliminated,

tanks - 3,707 (+ 5) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 7,216 (+ 17) units,

artillery systems - 2,962 (+ 16) units,

MLRS - 547 (+ 3) units,

air defense equipment - 304 (+ 4) units,

aircraft - 308 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 294 (+ 0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 2,523 (+ 18) units,

cruise missiles - 947 (+ 0) units,

ships/boats - 18 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 5,886 (+ 21) units,

special equipment - 370 (+ 7) units.

The data is being specified. Beat the occupier! Together we will win! Our strength is in truth!" noted the military command.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Tuesday, May 2, the Ukrainian military destroyed 460 Russian invaders over the previous day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army had lost more than 191,000 of its soldiers.

Meanwhile, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, noted that blowing up enemy logistics is one of the elements of preparation for active actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The enemy begins to maneuver and refocus.