Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, 119 workers of energy companies have been killed, and more than 300 have been injured.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Unfortunately, restoration work is taking place with a colossal risk to the lives and health of energy workers. Over the last day, brigades in the Kherson and Sumy Regions came under fire. Three workers of JSC Khersonoblenergo were killed. Fortunately, the energy workers of the Sumy Region were not injured. In the Kharkiv Region, a group of energy workers who were working to restore networks came across an enemy mine. The employees of Kharkivoblenergo were not injured. However, there are casualties among the sappers," the report says.

According to the report, during the night, the occupiers once again fired at the electricity generation facility in the Donetsk Region, due to which the energy workers were forced to partially suspend its work.

"In addition, overhead power lines were damaged in the region due to heavy shelling - more than 100,000 consumers, including coal mines, were cut off. As of this morning, household consumers have been restored, two mines in the city of Toretsk remain without electricity," the message says.

Also, due to hostilities, part of subscribers in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions remain disconnected.

At the same time, over the past day, energy companies have restored electricity supply to more than 32,000 consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, three days of mourning were announced in the Kherson Region for those who were killed as a result of yesterday's Russian shelling.

During the past day, May 3, the Russian military attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 98 times, firing 539 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 16 times.

82 shells hit Pryvokzalna Square, the territory and buildings of the railway station, filling station, two trade establishments, a factory and a car dealership, the territory of the railway crossing.