During the past day, May 3, the military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 98 times, firing 539 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 16 times. Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

Thus, according to him, the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region.

The city of Kherson was shelled with particular cruelty. In particular, 82 shells hit Pryvokzalna Square, the territory and buildings of the railway station, filling station, two trade establishments, a factory and a car fleet, the territory of the railway crossing.

As a result of Russian aggression, 23 people were killed, 46 (including two children) were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, around 11 a.m. on May 3, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, struck the only working hypermarket in Kherson.

On May 2, the military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 106 times, firing 485 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation. In particular, the enemy shelled the city of Kherson 9 times.

In Chaplynka, Kherson Region, the occupiers set up a torture chamber for civilians in the police department.

Also, in the Kherson Region, a sapper blew himself up with Russian explosives during demining. He was seriously injured.

Earlier, near the village of Tiahynka, Beryslav district, Kherson Region, a car with two civilians was blown up by a Russian mine. One man was killed, the other was seriously injured.