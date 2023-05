Ukraine and the EU reached agreements on extending the "economic visa-free" for another year – Shmyhal

Ukraine and the European Union have agreed to extend the "economic visa-free" for another year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukraine and the EU have reached agreements on extending the 'economic visa-free' for another year. Ukrainian businesses will be able to continue selling their goods to the European Union without any quotas, duties, or tariffs. This is important for the recovery of our economy," he wrote.

Also, according to Shmyhal, access to Ukrainian agricultural products on the European market has been restored.

"Together with the European Commission, we agreed to end blocking the transit of more than 500 items of Ukrainian agricultural goods. The work of 'Paths of Solidarity' will continue. All other unilateral bans introduced by five neighboring countries have been lifted. A compromise mechanism has been built at the European Commission level, which restricts exporting of four items of Ukrainian agricultural products to neighboring countries. But this is only a temporary restriction, valid until June 5," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of April, the Committee on International Trade of the European Parliament approved the extension of the abolition of European Union tariffs on Ukrainian exports for another year.

In May 2022, the European Union abolished customs duties on all Ukrainian goods for one year.