The aggressor country, Russia, brought additional ships of its fleet to the Black Sea. The ship group of occupiers increased to 11 ships, including four carriers of cruise missiles.

The South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) announced this on Thursday, May 4.

"In the Black Sea, the enemy's ship formation has been increased to 11; in particular, the presence of missile carriers has been increased to four surface ones," the message reads.

This way, the total volley of sea-based cruise missiles Kalibr increased to 32.

The South Operational Command called on Ukrainians to respond to air alerts, as the occupiers were ready to strike not only at the frontline regions of the country.

It will be recalled that on Monday, May 1, the occupiers took eight ships into the waters of the Black Sea, among which two were carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army carried out an air attack on Ukraine using Iranian-made kamikaze drones tonight.

It should be noted that recently, missile attacks by the occupiers in Ukraine have been preceded by drone launches.