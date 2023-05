Zelenskyy On Drones Over Kremlin: We Did Not Attack Putin, We Will Leave This To Tribunal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy countered that at night the Kremlin residence of the President of the aggressor state of Russia was attacked by Ukrainian drones, he noted that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to protect its territory, so Ukraine did not attack President Vladimir Putin and believes that an international tribunal should deal with it. Zelenskyy said this at a joint press conference with participants of the summit of the Nordic countries in Helsinki (Finland), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are not attacking either Putin or Moscow. We fight in our own territory, defend our villages and cities. We don't have enough weapons even to do that. That is why we do not use anywhere except. We have a shortage of weapons, we can't use anything anywhere. Therefore, we did not attack Putin, we will leave this to the tribunal," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia has no victories on the battlefield and its leadership is forced to come up with reasons to motivate the Russians to continue the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday the press service of the President of Russia announced an attempt to strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation said that they regard these actions as a planned terrorist action and attempt on the president, held on the eve of Victory Day, May 9, and reserve the right to take retaliatory measures where and when they see fit.