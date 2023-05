U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that any Kremlin's statements need to be carefully checked, and how Ukraine will defend itself is its business.

New York Times reports this.

The Secretary of State was asked to comment on the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, but he could not confirm this fact.

Blinken said he would take everything coming from of the Kremlin with a “very large shaker of salt.”

Commenting on Ukraine's possible attacks on Russia, he said that Ukraine itself makes decisions on its defense.

"These are decisions for Ukraine to make about how it's going to defend itself," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the press service of the president of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation said that Ukraine at night allegedly tried to strike the Kremlin with drones.

A video appeared on the network as a drone tries to attack the Kremlin in Moscow and explodes right near the Russian flag.

On May 3, State Duma Speaker of the aggressor state of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin called the drone attack on the Kremlin a "terrorist attack" and said that this is an "attack on Russia."