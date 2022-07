Rada Supports Exemption From Mobilization Of Those Who Lost Relatives In War

The Verkhovna Rada intends to release from mobilization people whose close relatives were killed or went missing during the war.

298 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 7481, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill provides for the expansion of the list of persons exempted from mobilization during martial law.

In particular, it is proposed to exempt from mobilization women and men whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother or sibling) were killed or went missing during an anti-terrorist operation, an operation of the Joint Forces and even during martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to allow military men to take leave to care for a child.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to exempt all university teachers from mobilization.

23 MPs of the Verkhovna Rada propose to the parliament to allow people over 60 years of age to undergo military service.