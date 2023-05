Advisor to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak denies that at night the Kremlin residence of the president of the aggressor state of Russia was attacked by Ukrainian drones, he suggests that Russia is preparing a large-scale terrorist attack, or this is the underground work of local resistance forces. Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Something is happening in Russia, but definitely without Ukraine's drones over the Kremlin," he wrote.

Podoliak stressed that Ukraine is waging an exclusively defensive war and does not attack objects on the territory of Russia because this does not solve any military problem, but gives grounds for the Russian Federation to justify its attacks on civilians.

He suggested that under the pretext of an attack on the Kremlin, Russia is preparing a large-scale terrorist attack.

"As for drones over the Kremlin. Everything is predictable... Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist attack. Therefore, at first it detains a large group of saboteurs in Crimea. And then it demonstrates "drones over the Kremlin," he said.

The adviser noted that the drone attack over the Kremlin may also indicate the clandestine work of local resistance forces.

"We are watching with interest the growth of incidents and excesses taking place in different parts of the Russian Federation. The appearance of unknown unmanned vehicles at energy facilities or on the territory of the Kremlin may indicate exclusively the underground work of local resistance forces. As you know, drones can be bought in any military trade shop..." he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday the press service of the President of Russia announced an attempt to strike unmanned aerial vehicles at the Kremlin residence of the president of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation said that they regard these actions as a planned terrorist action and attempt on the president, held on the eve of Victory Day, May 9, and reserve the right to take retaliatory measures where and when they see fit.

The head of state's press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, also denied Ukraine's involvement in the attack on the Kremlin.