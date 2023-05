After modernization, the interstate power transmission line between Ukraine and Poland was put into operation.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the government meeting on May 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrenergo specialists and their Polish colleagues from the PSE company quickly carried out all the work. And European partners provided about a thousand pieces of equipment. The line has been operating since April 27. It successfully passed a three-day test period," he said.

Shmyhal noted that an additional powerful interconnector increases Ukraine's export-import capabilities.

"Through the sale of electricity, we will accumulate resources for the restoration of energy before the new heating season. And if necessary, we will activate imports and receive emergency aid from our neighbors. Ukrainians will have light, despite enemy missile and drone attacks," he emphasized.

According to the announcement of the Ukrenergo company, the total length of the line reaches almost 400 km, while more than 70% of the line passes through the territory of Ukraine.

"The line is connected to the main power grid through an open distribution device at one of the Ukrainian energy facilities. The main volume of work was performed at this node, so that the electricity produced by the Ukrainian power system could be converted to the European voltage of 400 kV and transferred to Europe. 125 specialists (45 employees of Ukrenergo and 80 contractors) worked on the construction of the facility from the side of Ukraine for five months during the war," the message reads.

The total cost of the project was UAH 350 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukraine resumed electricity exports.