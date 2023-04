Ukraine has started exporting electricity to Moldova and Poland.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy with reference to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The minister noted that the energy system operates with a surplus of generating capacity, with a reserve to meet the needs of consumers throughout the country.

At the same time, electricity is supplied to Moldova and Poland in small volumes.

"The restoration of the network infrastructure damaged due to enemy shelling is underway. Over the past day, electricity has been restored to 14,000 subscribers in the Donetsk Region," Halushchenko added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company held the first auction for the distribution of capacity of interstate networks for the export of electricity to Moldova on the delivery date of April 11.

On April 7, the Ministry of Energy allowed restoring electricity exports in conditions of surplus generating capacity.

Ukraine exported electricity to Moldova and the countries of the European Union from June to October 11 last year; during this period, 2.6 billion kilowatt hours were sold.