The Verkhovna Rada has called on the international community to impose sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry, in particular against the Rosatom state corporation, due to the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russian troops.

301 parliamentarians voted for draft resolution No. 7667 as a whole with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the parliament calls on the parliaments and governments of the member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to recognize the actions of the Russian Federation to occupy the nuclear power plant, its mining and shelling, which endangers the safe existence of the world, an act of nuclear terrorism,

It is also proposed to call on the United Nations (UN), the European Union, the European Council, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), IAEA to apply sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry, in particular against the Rosatom corporation, all enterprises and organizations that are part of it, and their subsidiaries, which are located both in and out of Russia, as well as in relation to Russian individuals who are leaders Rosatom and its subsidiaries responsible for the implementation of the Russian Federation's policy against Ukraine and are directly involved in the decision-making and implementation of acts of nuclear terrorism on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, it is proposed to address the IAEA General Conference on the suspension of privileges and rights of Russia as a member of the agency, as well as the deprivation of it right to vote at meetings of the IAEA Board of Governors and the opportunity to participate in technical cooperation programs, scientific and technical exchange and international research projects conducted under the auspices of the IAEA, and take the necessary measures to organize and send a joint UN-IAEA security mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the subsequent demilitarization of the station and the withdrawal of armed Russian military and equipment from the station and all surrounding territory, including the city of Enerhodar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers once again fired at the temporarily occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region.