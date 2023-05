The Verkhovna Rada suspended the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and Syria on commercial shipping.

264 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 0191 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the government of the Syrian Arab Republic on commercial shipping was concluded on June 5, 2003 in Kyiv and ratified by the Law of Ukraine dated February 18, 2004 No. 1503-IV.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada terminated the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and Syria on trade, economic and technical cooperation.

In June 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in response to Syria's recognition of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic", severed diplomatic relations with Syria without severing consular relations.