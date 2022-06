The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in response to Syria's recognition of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic", breaks off diplomatic relations with Syria without breaking consular relations.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on their website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic to recognize the so-called independence of the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions... In response to this unfriendly act, Ukraine declares the severance of diplomatic relations with Syria without severing consular relations in accordance with Article 2 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963,” the statement says.

It is noted that Ukraine considers this decision as an unfriendly act, an encroachment on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, a gross violation of Ukrainian legislation, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law.

"The Syrian regime is trying to give pseudo-subjectivity to the Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions on the order of their curators in the Kremlin," the Foreign Ministry notes.

The Ukrainian side is also starting the procedure for imposing a trade embargo against Syria, as well as imposing other sanctions against Syrian legal entities and individuals.

It is also noted that in connection with the crimes of the Bashar al-Assad regime against the Syrian people, the Ukrainian side closed the Ukrainian embassy in Damascus back in 2016, and also in 2018 ordered the closure of the Syrian embassy in Kyiv.

The interests of Ukrainians in Syria are protected by the Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to media reports, Syria recognized the independence of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".