Rada Calls On Foreign Countries To Establish Ban On Purchase, Import And Transit Of Wood From Russia And Belar

The Verkhovna Rada called on foreign countries to establish a ban on the purchase, import and transit of wood from the aggressor state of Russia and Belarus.

On May 2, a total of 268 MPs voted for the draft resolution No. 8337, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada appeals to the European Commission, the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, the World Trade Organization, the governments and parliaments of foreign countries and urges:

establish a ban on the purchase, import and transit of wood and all wood products originating from the Russian Federation and Belarus, including those produced from Russian and Belarusian raw materials in third countries;

establish a ban on the purchase, import and transit of all types of fish and seafood originating from the Russian Federation, including those produced from Russian raw materials and products in third countries;

establish a ban on the sale, supply, transfer, export, lease in the Russian Federation and Belarus of equipment and its components used for logging, wood processing and harvesting and processing of fish and seafood, as well as a ban on servicing such equipment;

introduce a refusal to recognize all certificates of Russian products by environmental certification systems that are still operating within the Russian Federation, in particular by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources called on the EU to ban the import of Russian forest products and wood products.