The Verkhovna Rada defined the ideology of Rashism as the current political regime of Russia.

A total of 281 votes were cast for draft resolution No. 9101, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the adopted statement, the Ukrainian Parliament:

condemns Rashism as the ideology and practices underlying the state policy of the Russian Federation;

appeals to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, governments and parliaments of foreign countries to support the condemnation of the ideology, politics and practice of Rashism;

condemns the Rashism regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin as criminal and calls on the international community to join in recognizing the current political regime of the Russian Federation as criminal;

calls on the international community to apply real measures that will make it possible to bring the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation to justice for committing the crime of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide against Ukraine and its people;

appeals to the countries of the world with a call to join forces to overcome the threats posed to peace and security by the current political regime of the Russian Federation, the ideology and practices of Rashism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the Verkhovna Rada called on the member states of the Rome Statute to take all possible measures to implement the decision of the International Criminal Court regarding the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.