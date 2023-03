The Verkhovna Rada has called on the countries participating in the Rome Statute to take all possible measures to comply with the decision of the International Criminal Court on the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

335 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding draft resolution (No. 9122), with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian parliament appealed to parliaments and governments of foreign states, international organizations and inter-parliamentary assemblies to strongly condemn the most serious crimes under international law committed by the armed forces of Russia, the military formations controlled by it, occupation administrations of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, the political and military leadership of Russia, and carry out all possible measures to investigate these crimes, bring to justice and fairly punish all perpetrators of their commission within the framework of national and international jurisdictions.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine urges the parties participating in the Rome Statute to take all possible measures to comply with the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court to issue a warrant for the arrest of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the office of President of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova and their subsequent transfer to the Court in accordance with their obligations under the Rome Statute," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 7, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

They are suspected of committing the war crime of illegally deporting children from the occupied territory of Ukraine to Russia at least since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.