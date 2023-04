In March, the export of agricultural products increased by 12% compared to February to 7.8 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In March 2023, Ukraine managed to export 7.8 million tons of agricultural products, which is by 12% more than the same figure of the previous month. This is a record figure since the beginning of the war. 51% of exports in March 2023 were carried out with the help of the "grain corridor", and the rest - via alternative export routes. However, it is necessary to take into account that not all products managed to physically cross the border," the message says.

In March, compared to February, the export of grain crops increased by 10% to 5.7 million tons (corn - 67%, wheat - 29%, barley - 4%), the export of oil crops increased by 23% to 683,100 tons (soybeans - 61%, sunflower seeds - 29% and rapeseed - 9%), export of oil - by 28% to 556,200 tons (sunflowerseed oil - 94%, soybean oil - 5%), export of oil cake after extraction of oils - by 10% to 454,700 tons (sunflower - 83%, soybean - 17%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the export of agricultural products increased by 14% compared to January to 6.9 million tons.