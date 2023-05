On May 2, the Ministry of Finance placed war bonds worth UAH 7.7 billion and USD 118 million.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The ministry placed securities with a maturity of one year for UAH 111 million at 18.5% per annum, two years for UAH 4,458 million at 19.69% per annum, and 2.8 years for UAH 3,117 million at 19.75% per annum.

The papers denominated in dollars are placed with a maturity of one year for USD 118 million at 4.85% per annum.

On November 8, 2022, the Ministry of Finance issued war bonds for UAH 43.7 million, the smallest amount since the beginning of the war.

Before this, the smallest amount was involved on October 4, 2022 - UAH 44.5 million.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance previously announced that war bonds are primarily a tool for supporting the state budget during a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and not a tool for maximizing income from investment activities. Therefore military bond rates remain fixed.

The Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget by 67.3%, attracting UAH 1,261.1 billion in 2022.