The Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing to the state budget for 67.3% and attracted UAH 1,261.1 billion in 2022.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to operational data, the actual state borrowings to the general fund of the state budget for 2022 amounted to UAH 1,261.1 billion or 67.3% of the planned for this period.

UAH 666.9 billion were raised from the placement of domestic government loan bonds to finance the state budget, including UAH 103.9 billion (USD 2.1 billion and EUR 980.6 million) in foreign currency.

At the same time, UAH 597.2 billion were raised due to the issuance of military government bonds, including UAH 400.0 billion through acquisition by the National Bank of Ukraine.

In addition, in order to increase the authorized capital of the private joint-stock company Ukrainian Financial Housing Company, the issuance of domestic government loan bonds in the amount of UAH 30 billion was carried out in accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine 1415 dated December 21, 2022 Some Issues of Issuance of Domestic Government Loan Bonds by Purchasing Shares of Additional Issue of the Ukrainian Financial Housing Company in 2022.

UAH 564.2 billion were raised from external sources, in particular:

◦ UAH 256.4 billion (EUR 7.1 billion) of EU loans as part of the new package of emergency macro-financial assistance;

◦ UAH 88.2 billion (2.0 billion in SDRs) of the International Monetary Fund as part of additional financing under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) emergency support program;

◦ UAH 60.5 billion (equivalent to CAD 1,950.0 million and USD 392.8 million) loan from the Government of Canada;

◦ UAH 35.3 billion (EUR 1.0 billion) loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and IDA within the framework of the project Support of public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine;

◦ UAH 19.4 billion (EUR 0.53 billion) loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the framework of the Third additional financing of the project Support of public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine;

◦ UAH 17.0 billion (JPY 78.0 billion) loan from the Japan Development Agency for development policy in the field of extraordinary economic recovery;

◦ UAH 14.3 billion (EUR 0.4 billion) loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the framework of the project entitled Additional loan to the Second Loan for Development Policy in the Field of Economic Recovery;

◦ UAH 12.6 billion (EUR 382.0 million) loan from the EIB within the framework of the project entitled Main Credit for the Agricultural Industry;

◦ UAH 13.56 billion (EUR 400.0 million) loan from the French Development Agency;

◦ UAH 8.5 billion (EUR 257.0 million) loan from the EIB as part of the project (Project on the main loan for SMEs and companies with a medium level of capitalization (APEX));

◦ UAH 15.4 billion (EUR 359.7 million) loan to the Italian government;

◦ UAH 4.8 billion (EUR 150.0 million) loan from the Credit Institution for Reconstruction (KfW) (MSME - Financing of Covid-19 project);

◦ UAH 4.7 billion (EUR 149.3 million) loan from the Credit Institution for Reconstruction (KfW) (Project emergency economic program for Ukraine);

◦ UAH 3.5 billion (USD 120.0 million) loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the framework of the project Improving higher education in Ukraine for results;

◦ UAH 3.2 billion (USD 111.7 million) loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the framework of the project Emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine;

◦ UAH 2.9 billion (USD 99.0 million) loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the framework of the Project Eastern Ukraine: Reunification, Restoration, Revival (Project ZV);

◦ UAH 1.6 billion (USD 54.6 million) loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the framework of the project Modernization of the social support system of the population of Ukraine;

◦ UAH 1.2 billion (USD 40.0 million) loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the framework of the project Second additional financing aimed at overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic;

◦ UAH 1.0 billion (USD 34.5 million) loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the framework of the project Acceleration of investments in the agriculture of Ukraine;

◦ UAH 0.2 billion (USD 7.0 million) loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development within the framework of the project Additional financing of the Project Improving health care at the service of people.

At the same time, payments for repayment of the state debt for 2022 amounted to UAH 448.6 billion (99.4% of the plan), payments for maintenance – UAH 156.5 billion (94.7% of the plan).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance fulfilled the plan for borrowing from the state budget by 77% and attracted UAH 1,097.6 billion in January-November 2022.