The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has set a five-year suspended sentence for Petro Vovchuk, the former chairman of the board of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU), accused of a corruption scheme that caused USD 60 million in damage to the state.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the prosecutor's office.

Vovchuk was released for a probation term of 3 years with a ban for 3 years to occupy certain positions without confiscation of property and with a fine of UAH 17,000.

According to the prosecution, the representative of the international grain trader and former officials of the SFGCU - including the ex-head of the board - organized a corruption scheme according to which grain owned by the state-owned company was delivered to Saudi Arabia through a number of economic entities.

The delivery took place on a post-payment basis, which did not comply with the established market rules.

As a result, the SFGCU did not receive funds, having suffered losses of more than USD 60 million.

He NACB and the SACPO have been investigating these facts since 2016.

The two defendants made a deal with the prosecutor's office and compensated for the damage caused by them in the amount of USD 60,000.

Cases against two more people - adviser to the chairman of the board of SFGCU PJSC and representative of the international grain trader - have been sent to court.

Another suspect is wanted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the former chairman of the board of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU) Petro Vovchuk, who is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of USD 60 million of state funds, and set a UAH 60 million bail.

Lithuania extradited to Ukraine the former chairman of the board of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine Petro Vovchuk, who is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of USD 60 million of state funds.