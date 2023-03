The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested the former chairman of the board of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU) Petro Vovchuk, who is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of USD 60 million of state funds, and set a UAH 60 million bail.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

The court's decision was made after the extradition of Vovchuk to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lithuania extradited to Ukraine the former chairman of the board of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine Petro Vovchuk, who is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of USD 60 million of state funds.

The investigation established that in July-October 2014, officials of the state grain corporation, including the chairman of the board Vovchuk, together with a representative of an international grain trader, organized the conclusion and execution of foreign economic contracts for the sale of grain products of PJSC SFGCU at reduced prices to controlled enterprises.

The grain belonging to the state company was delivered to Saudi Arabia through a number of enterprises on postpaid terms.

However, the money for the delivered grain was never paid.

As a result, the state corporation suffered losses in the amount of more than USD 60 million.

On October 31, 2019, law enforcement officers detained Vovchuk, the ex-head of the SFGCU in Lithuania.