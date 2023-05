Cabinet Decides To Send UAH 24.2 Billion Of PrivatBank’s Profit To State Budget

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to send UAH 24.2 billion of PrivatBank’s profit to pay dividends to the state budget.

This is stated in order of the government No. 388 of April 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The government approved the following distribution of PrivatBank’s net profit for 2022 and the amount of annual dividends allocated:

- 80% of net profit in the amount of UAH 24,158.37 million - for the payment of dividends to the state budget;

- 5% of net profit in the amount of UAH 1,509.9 million - to the reserve fund;

- 15% of net profit in the amount of UAH 4,529.7 million - to cover accumulated losses of previous years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 100% of PrivatBank belongs to the state represented by the Ministry of Finance.

The strategy of managing state-owned banks provides for the sale of PrivatBank within 5 years.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has begun an assessment of the sustainability of the banking system in wartime conditions.