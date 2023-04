The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has begun an assessment of the sustainability of the banking system in wartime conditions.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

To determine the real state of the banking sector, the National Bank is starting to assess the sustainability of banks and the banking system.

In wartime conditions, this assessment in 2023 will have a number of features.

The sustainability assessment will be carried out as of April 1 of the current year in three stages:

- the first - will include an assessment of the quality of assets and the admissibility of collateral under credit operations, as well as a check of the assessment of the value of the property received by the bank as collateral, and the calculation of capital adequacy standards;

- the second stage involves the extrapolation of the results of the assessment of the quality of assets and the acceptability of collateral to the bank's credit operations, which were not included in the sample at the first stage;

- the third - assessment of the bank's activity indicators according to the base scenario and determination of the required levels of capital adequacy standards. The terms of reference and the model for assessing the forecast indicators of the bank's activity will be published separately on the pages of the official Internet representation of the National Bank.

In 2023, 20 banks will be assessed.

These are financial institutions that are leaders in terms of aggregate indicators of the volume of risk-weighted assets, deposits and loans of individuals.

The total amount of net assets of these banks is more than 90% of the assets of the banking system. Banks that will be assessed in 2023: PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Raiffeisen Bank, Sense Bank, Universal Bank, FUIB, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, OTP Bank, UkrSibbank, Credit Agricole Bank, KredoBank, A-Bank, TAScombank, ProCredit Bank, Pivdenny, Credit Dnipro, Vostok, MTB Bank and Pravex Bank.

The results of the assessment of the stability of banks and the banking system of Ukraine, carried out in 2023, will be made public by March 31, 2024.

The rules of this year's sustainability assessment were approved by the resolution of the board of the National Bank of Ukraine No. 56, which will take effect on April 27, 2023.

As a reminder, the assessment of the current situation in the banking system and the obtaining of information to determine the priorities of banking supervision are provided for in the Memorandum with the International Monetary Fund on economic and financial policy dated March 24, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the National Bank began assessing the stability of banks, which includes, in particular, stress testing for a list of banks determined separately by the National Bank.

During stress testing, the estimated indicators of the bank's financial statements (balance sheet and profit and loss statement) and the required level of capital for three years after the reporting date are determined.