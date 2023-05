Cabinet Orders Ukrhydroenergo To Send To State Budget UAH 2.2 Billion Dividends From Profits For 2022

The Cabinet of Ministers has ordered the Ukrhydroenergo private joint-stock company (Vyshhorod, Kyiv Region) to send dividends in the amount of UAH 2.162 billion from profits for 2022 to the state budget.

This is stated in the order of the government dated April 28, No. 375, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers ordered the company to send UAH 3.603 billion of profit for 2022 to finance the restoration of destroyed and damaged property as a result of missile strikes of the Russian Federation, as well as UAH 6.019 billion of profit for 2022 - to the development of production.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers caused damage to Ukrhydroenergo for UAH 40 billion.

Ukrhydroenergo operates the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Kyiv Pumped-Storage Power Plant, the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Kremenchuk Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Middle Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant, the Dniester pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant, and the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which have a combined installed capacity of 5.745 GW.

100% of the shares of Ukrhydroenergo belong to the state and are managed by the Ministry of Energy.