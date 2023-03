Since the beginning of the war, the Russian occupiers have caused losses of UAH 40 billion to the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, at a regular meeting, the company's supervisory board reviewed and approved the report of the manager and executive body for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the year.

"General Director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota paid particular attention to the consequences of missile attacks on the company's stations. There have been over 30 hits on hydropower facilities since the beginning of massive attacks on the energy system. The initial amount of damage caused by the Russian army reaches about UAH 40 billion," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrhydroenergo lost 1,500 MW of power due to the war.

In September, Ukrhydroenergo filed a lawsuit against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for compensation of UAH 17 billion in damages.

Ukrhydroenergo includes Kyiv HEPP, Kyiv PSPP, Kaniv HEPP, Kremenchuk HEPP, Seredniodniprovska HEPP, Dniprovska HEPP, Dnistrovska HEPP, Dnistrovska PSPP, and Kakhovka HEPP, the total installed capacity of which is 5,745 GW.

100% of the shares of Ukrhydroenergo belong to the state and are managed by the Ministry of Energy.