State Power Will Be Restored And Russian Bases Will Be Demilitarized First Of All After De-Occupation Of Crime

The state power will be restored and Russian military bases will be demilitarized first of all after the de-occupation of Crimea. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that at the Crimea Wave youth forum in Kyiv, Deputy Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Anatolii Stelmakh named the main steps of Ukraine in Crimea after its de-occupation:

- restoration of state authorities;

- demilitarization of Russian military bases;

- prosecution of traitors and collaborators;

- legal protection of citizens of Ukraine;

- ensuring information security.

To implement the plan, the Ministry of Reintegration is working on a regulatory act to form a personnel reserve for recovery.

"Preference for positions will be given to indigenous people, veterans, as well as patriotic professionals," Stelmakh said.

The participants of the forum emphasized that after the de-occupation in Crimea, first of all, a military administration should be created, then a military-civilian one, after which elections should be held.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to the plan of measures for the implementation of the Strategy for De-occupation and Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territory of Crimea, taking into account its expected liberation in the near future.