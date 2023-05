DTEK restores electricity supply to 206,000 consumers in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Regions in April

The DTEK energy holding together with the Ukrenergo national energy company in April restored electricity supply to 206,000 consumers in 239 settlements of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

This follows from a statement by DTEK Grids company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, in April, energy companies restored the operation of energy equipment for 199,000 consumers in the Donetsk Region and almost 7,000 consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

"Specialists of distribution system operators work daily in high-risk areas to restore electricity to residents of the most difficult regions. Since the beginning of the full-scale war on February 24, 2022, energy workers have restored electricity to 7.4 million families in the Kyiv Region, Dnipropetrovsk Region, Odesa, Donetsk Region, and the city of Kyiv," said General Oleksandr Fomenko, the director of the DTEK Grids.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the year of the war, DTEK restored electricity supply to 7 million consumers.