During the year of the war, DTEK restores power supply to 7 million consumers

During the year of the war, the energy holding DTEK restored electricity supply to more than 7 million consumers in the city of Kyiv, and Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

This follows from a statement by the DTEK Grids company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, the company restored electricity supply to more than 4 million consumers in the Donetsk Region, 1.2 million in the Kyiv Region, 874,000 in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, 773,000 in the city of Kyiv, and 83,000 in the Odesa Region.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, energy workers have already restored more than 4,000 energy facilities that were attacked by the enemy. Our first priority is to provide customers with light as soon as possible. Energy workers start work as soon as they receive permission and access to the damaged site from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and State Emergency Service," said Oleksandr Fomenko, the Director General of DTEK Grids.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January, DTEK restored electricity supply to 227,000 consumers in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.